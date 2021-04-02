Netherlands' FMO to invest $137 million in Green Growth Equity Fund

“Through the Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF), managed by EverSource Capital (which is also the Executing Entity (EE) of the approved GCF commitment), the Dutch development bank will invest USD 137 million in the energy value chain, water, waste and transport sectors that promote low carbon and climate-resilient initiatives in line with India’s climate objectives and Sustainable Development Goals. The project is FMO’s second collaboration with the GCF, following the USD 100 million that the GCF invested in Climate Investor One in 2019," the statement added.