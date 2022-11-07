Netherlands turns top buyer of Indian petro-products amid Ukraine war

“Oil companies keep changing their storage facility. At times they store in the Netherlands, at times in Singapore or Venezuela. So (refined) oil moving to the Netherlands could be for the purpose of redistribution to other European countries in the winter. Another point is that a lot of countries do not wish to import fuel from Russia directly and India is getting oil from Russia at competitive prices and we also have a refining facility. And Indian private companies are involved," Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) director general Ajay Sahai said.