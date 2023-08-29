‘Net-zero target calls for tech innovation, cheaper capital’2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:23 AM IST
With India chasing the target of 500 GW of clean energy capacity by 2030, financing and the cost of capital will be critical
India’s long-term target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 would need appropriate technology, financial resources at a reasonable cost, and increased participation by various stakeholders, a panel of experts said at the recent Mint Sustainability Summit.
