Gasoline consumption surges 19.7% in Q1: Govt1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 05:38 PM IST
To meet the growing energy demands, Indian refineries presently have a refining capacity of 253.9 million tonnes per annum
New Delhi: Gasoline consumption increased 19.7% during the June quarter compared to the same period of last year to a provisional assessment of 9.377 million tonne, minister of state in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas Rameswar Teli said.
