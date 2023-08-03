Gasoline consumption surges 19.7% in Q1: Govt

Ethanol blending in petrol during the ethanol supply year (ESY) 2021-22 (December 2021-November 2022) is estimated to have had impact of over Rs. 22,600 crore on the import bill of crude oil and petroleum products. The National Policy on Biofuels - 2018 targets 20% blending of ethanol in petrol by ESY 2025-26. OMCs have already achieved over 10% ethanol blending in petrol during ethanol supply year (ESY) 2021-22. Sale of E-20 fuel, which is 20% ethanol blended petrol, has also been launched in February 2023.