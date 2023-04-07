Revised gas pricing norms could cut domestic CNG, PNG prices by 9-11%: Report

Revised gas pricing norms could cut domestic CNG, PNG prices by 9-11%: Report1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:07 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved new gas pricing guidelines, paving the way for linking natural gas prices in India to global crude prices.The Cabinet also approved a floor price of $4 per mmBtu and a ceiling of $6.50 per mmBtu under the Administered Price Mechanism.
New Delhi: City gas distributors could reduce prices of compressed natural gas (CNG), used by vehicles, and piped natural gas (PNG), used by homes, by 9-11%, with the government approving new gas pricing guidelines, according to a report by Crisil Ratings. Prices would have likely risen if the previous pricing regime had continued, the report said.
