Revised gas pricing norms could cut domestic CNG, PNG prices by 9-11%: Report

New Delhi: City gas distributors could reduce prices of compressed natural gas (CNG), used by vehicles, and piped natural gas (PNG), used by homes, by 9-11%, with the government approving new gas pricing guidelines, according to a report by Crisil Ratings. Prices would have likely risen if the previous pricing regime had continued, the report said.

This revised pricing norms would lend greater stability to gas prices for city gas distributors and sustained competitiveness with alternative fuels, thus driving demand and supporting massive capex plans.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved new gas pricing guidelines, paving the way for linking natural gas prices in India to global crude prices.

Under the approved guidelines, the price of natural gas will be 10% of the monthly average of the Indian crude basket, a weighted average of Dubai and Oman (sour) and Brent Crude (sweet) oil prices.

The Cabinet also approved a floor price of $4 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu) and a ceiling of $6.50 per mmBtu under the Administered Price Mechanism (APM) for gas pricing.

The move would bring down prices of piped natural gas and compressed natural gas.The new guidelines will apply to nominated fields of state-run energy companies Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd, New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) blocks and pre-NELP blocks, where production sharing contract (PSC) provides for the government’s approval of prices.

Currently, domestic gas prices are determined based on pricing guidelines approved by the government in 2014, which provided fixing domestic gas prices for a six-month period based on the volume-weighted prices prevailing at four gas trading hubs - Henry Hub, Albena, National Balancing Point (UK), and Russia for a period of 12 months and a time lag of a quarter.

“APM prices declining to $6.5/mmBtu could mean a 9-11% cut in CNG and PNG prices, assuming companies pass on the benefit to end-consumers,“ said Naveen Vaidyanathan, director, Crisil Ratings.

Vaidyanathan said as per the earlier APM regime, gas prices could have risen to $10 to $11 per mmBtu for the first half of fiscal 2024 from $8.57/mmBtu for the six months ended March 2023, necessitating a price increase, in turn, for city gas distributors to maintain profitability.

APM gas prices have seen wide fluctuations over the years, from a low of $1.79 per mmBtu in 2021 to a high of $8.57/mmBtu for the 6-month period ending March 2023. Global gas prices have been even more volatile, exacerbated by Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Now, basis last month’s average crude price at $78 per barrel, the ceiling of $6.5/mmBtu for gas will kick in, providing relief to city gas distributors, it said.

“With APM (Administered Price Mechanism) prices now benchmarked to crude oil, it would ensure sustained competitiveness of CNG and residential PNG with alternative fuels such as petrol, diesel, and liquefied natural gas (LNG)," said Joanne Gonsalves, associate director, Crisil Ratings. “This (change in pricing mechanism) can accelerate and sustain adoption of city gas and support distributors that have planned capex of ₹90,000 crore over the next 4-5 fiscal."