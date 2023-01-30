New norms for domestic gas sale to help CGD, fertilizer cos save ₹15,000 cr: Report1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 03:02 PM IST
The government has capped trading margins on the resale of gas produced from deepwater blocks to cut profiteering by traders and bring down prices
New Delhi: The new rules for sale and resale of gas produced from difficult fields will help city gas distribution (CGD) and fertilizer industry save around ₹15,000 crore in FY24, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.
