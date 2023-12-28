New panel to seek stakeholders' views on safety in oil and gas industry

New Delhi: The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has said the new expert committee tasked with reviewing safety measures in the petroleum and natural gas industry will seek views from several stakeholders.

The six-member panel, headed by MB Lal, former chairman and managing director, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), was formed on 24 November.

In a statement, the regulator said the committee would examine the existing regulatory regime and suggest ways to strengthen technical and safety systems in the oil and gas industry.

"As mandated to PNGRB, i.e. to ensure safety and integrity of downstream petroleum and natural gas sector, the committee will interact and seek the views of various stakeholders during review of the extant safety framework," it said. It added that the committee has already held meetings.

Other members of the committee include Mukesh Rohatgi, former CMD, Engineers India Limited; KK Jha, former director of pipeline, Indian Oil Corporation; RD Goyal former director, GAIL Pvt Ltd; Hirak Dutta, former member, Oil Industry Safety Directorate and Anil Kumar Garg, joint advisor, PNGRB.

The statement noted that according to Section 11(i) of the PNGRB Act, 2006, the functions of the board include “lay[ing] down, by regulations, the technical standards and specifications including safety standards in activities relating to petroleum, petroleum products, and natural gas, including the construction and operation of pipeline and infrastructure projects related to downstream petroleum and natural gas sector".

Meanwhile, the regulator also said it has cleared for bids the development of a 325-km natural gas pipeline from Jammu to Srinagar.

