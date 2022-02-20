New policy will bring down cost of hydrogen gas production by 40-50%: IOC

India's largest oil firm IOC has said that country's new Hydrogen Policy will bring down the cost of the gas by 40-50%. According to SSV Ramakumar, Director for Research and Development at Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), they are planning to replace "grey hydrogen" with "green hydrogen" by using electricity from renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind power.

Ramakumar said that the cost of renewable electricity at ₹2 per kWh (or per unit) is actually the price at the generation site (say solar farm in Rajasthan or Ladakh). This becomes ₹4 to 7 per unit after adding different levies during its transit through transmission lines in different states. At a factory-gate cost of ₹4 to 7 per unit, green hydrogen production costs come to ₹500 per kg. This cost compares with the current grey hydrogen cost of ₹150 per kg, he added.

However, with the announcement of the new green hydrogen policy on February 17, renewable energy will get open access without central surcharge and zero inter-state transmission charges for 25 years for projects commissioned before June 30, 2025.

"This will essentially bring the cost of green hydrogen production down by 40 to 50%", Ramakumar said.

The cost will go down further if electrolyzers, used to split water into two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, are indigenously manufactured instead of the present practice of importing them, he pointed out.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had already said that it will set up 'green hydrogen' plants at its Mathura and Panipat refineries by 2024 to replace carbon-emitting units. The Oil firm has planned to set up a 40 MW electrolyzer at Mathura refinery and a 15 MW unit at Panipat unit in Haryana. The firm is targeting to produce 70,000 tonnes a year of green hydrogen by 2030, accounting for 10% of its overall consumption by that time.

He said the current hydrogen demand is about 1.4 million tonnes, which is projected to rise to 2.6 million tonnes by 2030. He said IOC is also exploring the manufacturing of electrolyzers or outsourcing the production of green hydrogen.

India is targeting 15 gigawatts (GW) of electrolyzer-making capacity and is considering production-linked incentives to encourage local manufacturing.

India on February 17 unveiled the first part of a drive to attempt to turn the world's third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases into a "hub" for green hydrogen.

The country aims to produce five million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030.

"The implementation of this policy will provide clean fuel to the common people of the country. This will reduce dependence on fossil fuel and also reduce crude oil imports," the power ministry said.

