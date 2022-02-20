New policy will bring down cost of hydrogen gas production by 40-50%: IOC

Ramakumar said that the cost of renewable electricity at ₹2 per kWh (or per unit) is actually the price at the generation site (say solar farm in Rajasthan or Ladakh). This becomes ₹4 to 7 per unit after adding different levies during its transit through transmission lines in different states. At a factory-gate cost of ₹4 to 7 per unit, green hydrogen production costs come to ₹500 per kg. This cost compares with the current grey hydrogen cost of ₹150 per kg, he added.