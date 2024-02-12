Nextracker, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy’s solar project tie-up

New Delhi: Nasdaq-listed Nextracker will supply solar trackers to Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (SWRE) for about 1.87 GW of solar power capacity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ‘NX Horizon’ smart solar trackers developed by Nextracker, a global solar tracker and software solutions provider, would be deployed in two phases at NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd’s solar park in Khavda, Gujarat, which is being developed by the renewable energy EPC company (engineering, procurement and construction) Sterling & Wilson.

They would be installed at phase two which has a capacity of about 1.5 gigawatt direct current (GWdc) and phase three—375 megawatt direct current (MWdc) of the solar park. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this, SWRE and Nextracker have surpassed 5 GW of collaborative solar power generation projects globally, said a statement from Nextracker.

Nextracker founder and CEO, Dan Shugar, said, “What is so amazing about our relationship with Sterling & Wilson is the incredible geographic diversity where we have collaborated to build high-performing solar plants for independent power producers (IPPs). These results are based on trust, hard work and our ability to execute effectively. Achieving over 5 GW together in seven countries is testament to the strength of our collaboration and a shared commitment to accelerating the world’s transition to clean energy."

“As a global leader in EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions with a total portfolio of over 17.5 GWp, SWRE’s expertise in project management and execution stays unmatched in the industry. With a shared mission to fast-track clean energy for the planet, we look forward to continued collaboration to deliver the highest-performing, cost-efficient, and timely solutions to plant operator-owners across the globe," said Amit Jain, Global CEO of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both the companies have so far collaborated in projects across India, Australia, the USA, Jordan, Egypt, Kenya, and Oman.

Nextracker, has a manufacturing capacity of 10 GW of solar trackers per annum and has exported 8 GW of solar tracker products from India, said the statement.

