NGEL in talks with British Airways, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines to supply sustainable aviation fuel
Summary
- The subsidiary of state-run power generation major NTPC plans to begin producing SAF at its green hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh in 2026-27.
NEW DELHI : NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) is in talks with global airlines such as British Airways, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic, among others, to secure deals for supplying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to be produced at its Andhra Pradesh green hydrogen hub.