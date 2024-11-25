Demand expectations

The demand for SAF is expected to gain momentum, with countries coming up with mandates for SAF use by airlines. Global mandates are likely to come by 2027. In the UK, the SAF mandate will start next year at 2% of the total jet fuel demand of the country and gradually increase to 10% by 2030 and then to 22% by 2040. From 2040, the obligation will remain at 22% until there is greater certainty regarding SAF supply.