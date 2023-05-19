NGEL, HMEL join hands to explore opportunities in generation of green hydrogen and green chemicals1 min read 19 May 2023, 09:36 PM IST
NGEL will focus on developing Renewable Energy Parks and Projects, with a specific emphasis on green hydrogen, energy storage technologies, and Round the Clock RE Power.
New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move towards revolutionizing India’s energy landscape and driving the nation’s ambitious green energy and green hydrogen objectives, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and HPCL Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) have forged a powerful partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×