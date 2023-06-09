Business News/ Industry / Energy/  NHDC to construct 525 MW pumped storage power project in Madhya Pradesh
New Delhi: Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Ltd. (NHDC Ltd.) on Friday announced plans to construct a 525 MW pumped storage power project near the Indira Sagar Dam in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

The construction of the project is estimated to cost Rs. 4,200 crore. It aims to address the increasing peak hour energy demand of the state by utilizing the existing reservoirs of the Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar of the Indira Sagar Project.

“With the increased renewable energy generated through this Pumped Storage Project, the energy needs of the state can be met during peak energy hours (morning and evening). The project will generate 1,226.93 million units of energy during peak hours," the ministry of power said.

NHDC Ltd. is a joint venture of NHPC Ltd. and government of Madhya Pradesh.

“There is a potential for 11.2 GW of Pumped Storage Projects in the state of Madhya Pradesh. At present, two power stations of NHDC Limited, namely Indira Sagar Power Station (1000 MW) and Omkareshwar Power Station (520 MW) are in operation in the Khandwa district," the ministry said. “100 percent of the power produced by these power stations are supplied to the state of Madhya Pradesh."

According to the ministry, NHDC plans to make the state a green state through the production of green energy with construction of solar power projects. Construction of 8 MW solar project in the historic city of Sanchi and of 88 MW floating Solar Project on Omkareshwar Reservoir is in progress.

 

Updated: 09 Jun 2023, 04:07 PM IST
