NHDC to construct 525 MW pumped storage power project in Madhya Pradesh1 min read 09 Jun 2023, 04:07 PM IST
The project aims to address the increasing peak hour energy demand of the state by utilizing the existing reservoirs of the Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar of the Indira Sagar Project.
New Delhi: Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Ltd. (NHDC Ltd.) on Friday announced plans to construct a 525 MW pumped storage power project near the Indira Sagar Dam in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.
