NHM plan may bat for green hydrogen exports

“India’s plans are on a par with that of the other countries. The proposal has been drafted after a long consultation process. The draft has been circulated to the NITI Aayog, the Indian Space Research Organisation, the department of atomic energy, and relevant ministries such as power, petroleum and natural gas, steel, science and technology, road transport and highways, as well as the department for promotion of industry and internal trade," said an MNRE official, one of two the people mentioned above, on condition of anonymity.