NHPC in talks with states for 62.4k cr storage plants push

Of the planned pumped storage plants, 9.05 GW will be in Maharashtra and 6.6GW in Andhra Pradesh. Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir and Mizoram have a proposed capacity of 2.5GW, 1.65GW and 1GW, respectively. This assumes significance given that NHPC has an installed power generation capacity of 7.071GW through 22 projects. It has another 7.539GW capacity under construction and projects totalling 7.652GW in various stages of clearance.