NHPC inks initial pact with Nepalese utility to develop 480 MW Phukot Karnali hydro project

NHPC inks initial pact with Nepalese utility to develop 480 MW Phukot Karnali hydro project1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 09:33 PM IST
The Phukot Karnali Hydro Electric Project will harness the flow of the Karnali River for power generation, with the electricity being integrated into Nepal’s power system
New Delhi: State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday inked an initial pact with Nepalese utility Vidhyut Utpadan Company for the development of the Phukot Karnali Hydro Electric Project (480MW) in Nepal.
