NHPC signs MoU with APGENCO for hydro storage and renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh
The projects will be implemented under joint venture mode and are expected to create significant employment opportunities
New Delhi: Taking one more step towards clean and green energy, NHPC Limited on Thursday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) Limited for implementation of pumped hydro storage projects (PSPs) and renewable energy (RE) projects in Andhra Pradesh.