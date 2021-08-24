Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Energy >NHPC signs MoU with PFC to fund hydro projects, acquisition of stressed projects

NHPC signs MoU with PFC to fund hydro projects, acquisition of stressed projects

NHPC and PFC deal is to fund hydroelectric projects and acquisition of stressed assets.
1 min read . 07:21 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

The signing of the MoU will further bolster the long-standing association between PFC and NHPC and will herald a transformational opportunity between the two organizations, an official statement said

Hydropower producer NHPC Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding with Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Tuesday.

The agreement is for funding hydroelectric projects by NHPC. PFC will also lend funds for acquisition of stressed assets.

“The signing of the MoU will further bolster the long-standing association between PFC and NHPC and will herald a transformational opportunity between the two organizations. The association will also serve to facilitate knowledge and technology transfer, contributing to sustainable development initiatives in the country," an official statement said.

Subir Saha, Executive Director, Projects- SR, ER&NER, CSP&C, signed the MoU on behalf of PFC while VK Maini, Executive Director, Strategy, BD and Consultancy, signed on behalf of NHPC. The MoU was signed in the presence of PK Singh, Director-Commercial and Additional Charge-Projects, PFC; RR Jha, ED-In-charge-Projects; Manoj Sharma, ED-L&D; Praveen Verma, SGM-L&D; and Nitin Kumar, GM-Central Sector Unit, PFC.

NHPC is a Schedule-A Miniratna Category-I CPSE, engaged in development of hydropower in India and has also diversified into solar and wind power. NHPC also provides consultancy services to hydro power and renewable energy projects.

