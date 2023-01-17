NHPC submits feasibility report for 11 GW hydro power project in Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI :State-run hydro power major NHPC has submitted the pre feasibility report (PFR) for India’s largest hydro power project, the ‘Upper Siang Multipurpose Storage Project’ (11 GW) in Arunachal Pradesh, said a top company official.
The official further said that the project that is central to counter China’s ambitious water diversion scheme of the Siang river that feeds downstream into the Brahmaputra is expected to constructed as a joint venture with state-run NEEPCO or the government of Arunachal Pradesh. The PFR was submitted to the government on 30 December, 2022.
On June 21, Mint reported that India may spend ₹1.13 trillion to build the Upper Siang multi-purpose storage project at Yingkiong in Arunachal Pradesh.
The storage project will be able to store 9-10 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water.
The 2000 MW Subansiri Upper hydro electric project is expected to be completed in the next few months and commissioned by August 2023. Further, the Upper Subansiri, Middle Subansiri and the Lower Siang hyrdro projects are underway with a cumulative capacity of 66 MW.
The official also said that the Dibang Multipurpose Project on the Dibang River with a capacity of 28.8 GW is expected to the approval of Public Investment Board (PIB) soon. The estimated cost for the project is nearly ₹32,000 crore and is expected to be completed within a timeframe of nine years after approval from the cabinet.
The push for hydro power projects in the border state of Arunachal Pradesh assumes importance given China’s 14th five-year plan proposing building a massive dam over the Brahmaputra river, known in China as the Yarlung Tsangpo, a development that has raised concerns in India because of the strategic ramifications.
On 30 December, Mint reported that Centre plans to revive stalled power projects in the state and it has identified around 10 to be taken over by state-run power developers, including NHPC, soon.
Recent India-China clashes after Chinese incursion in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh has worsened ties.
China plans to construct a 60 GW Dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo river amid the push to achieve its net zero target of 2060, as also to utilize the fresh water available in Southern China.
The dam which is planned to be constructed at Medog is at the border with Arunachal Pradesh and may, therefore, have an impact on the lower riparian states.
