NHPC ties up with PTC India for sale of power from upcoming Nepal projects
NEW DELHI :State-run NHPC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with power trading major PTC India Ltd for sale of power from upcoming the West Seti and Seti River-6 hydro power projects in Nepal.
The MoU was signed by A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC and Rajib K. Mishra, CMD, PTC India. As per the MoU, PTC shall purchase the contracted capacity from NHPC from date of commercial operation of the projects for onward sale to the state utilities, discoms and bulk consumers on long term basis in India and neighboring countries.
PTC shall also endeavor to sell any untied capacity on medium or short term basis or on power exchanges, the statement said.
Earlier this month, the hydro power major signed an MoU with the Investment Board Nepal (IBN) for preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) and development of West Seti (750 MW) and Seti River 6 (450 MW) projects in Nepal.
During the MoU signing ceremony with IBN the NHPC CMD had said that the company will invest more than ₹18,000 crore in Nepal to develop the two hydropower projects.
“We assure you that to complete these projects on time and in a cost-effective manner, we shall use every bit of expertise gained while constructing and operating 22 hydropower projects in close to five decades of our existence. We will also be investing over ₹18,000 crore to develop these projects," he had said.
He also said that NHPC will expedite the preparation of DPR of the twin projects and establish the techno-commercial viability of these projects within the set timeframe.