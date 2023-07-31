Nine states witness increased coal production during 2022-23: Pralhad Joshi

Nine states witness increased coal production during 2022-23: Pralhad Joshi1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:40 PM IST
The central government has been highlighting the importance of domestic coal production to meet the nation’s energy needs and curb reliance on imported coal. The plan is to increase domestic production, cut back non-essential coal imports, and ensure a greater degree of energy self-sufficiency.
New Delhi: India reported a significant increase in coal production in the 2022-23 fiscal year, with nine states witnessing substantial growth in their mining activities, according to a written statement from Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs, to the Rajya Sabha.
