Nine states witness increased coal production during 2022-23: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: India reported a significant increase in coal production in the 2022-23 fiscal year, with nine states witnessing substantial growth in their mining activities, according to a written statement from Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs, to the Rajya Sabha.

The ministry disclosed that India achieved a record coal production of 893.19 million tonnes (MT) (provisional) in 2022-23. This marks an impressive growth of approximately 14.77% from the previous year’s output of 778.21 MT.

The states of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal reported marked increases in coal production compared to the prior year. In contrast, production in the state of Jammu & Kashmir fell in comparison to the previous year.

The central government has been highlighting the importance of domestic coal production to meet the nation’s energy needs and curb reliance on imported coal. The plan is to increase domestic production, cut back non-essential coal imports, and ensure a greater degree of energy self-sufficiency.

“Most of the coal requirement in the country is met through indigenous production/supply. The government’s focus is on increasing domestic coal production to eliminate non-essential coal imports," the ministry stated. Increased domestic production can eliminate non-essential coal imports and reduce dependence on imported coal, the ministry added.

.