Nitin Gadkari clarifies statement on ‘additional tax on diesel vehicle purchase’, says ‘no such plans yet’1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 01:54 PM IST
No proposal to impose additional 10% GST on sale of diesel vehicles, says Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.
After several media report suggested that Centre is likely to impose additional 10% GST on the sale of diesel vehicles, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari clarified ‘there is no such proposal currently under active consideration’.
Commercial and bigger utility vehicles are largely run on diesel, meanwhile, some industrial machines and engines such as generators also use diesel.
Automobiles are currently taxed at 28 per cent GST, with additional cess ranging from 1 per cent to 22 per cent depending on the type of vehicle. SUVs attract the highest GST at the rate of 28 per cent along with a compensation cess at 22 per cent.