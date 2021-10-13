Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >Nitin Gadkari says 'Working to increase ethanol's use in transport sector'

Nitin Gadkari says 'Working to increase ethanol's use in transport sector'

Premium
‘Govt of India is seriously working to increase the use of ethanol in the transport sector,’ says Nitin Gadkari
3 min read . 08:23 AM IST Livemint

  • Nitin Gadkari said the government is planning to introduce flex-fuel engine vehicles with an increased supply of ethanol
  • Gadkari said the government is providing export subsidy to the tune of 3,000 to 6,000 crore to sugar mills for liquidating surplus sugar stocks.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, has stressed the use of ethanol in the transport sector. The minister said that the government is promoting ethanol manufacturing in a big way and assured that it will procure all ethanol produced in the country. Gadkari said during a webinar on alternative fule organised by industry body ISMA.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, has stressed the use of ethanol in the transport sector. The minister said that the government is promoting ethanol manufacturing in a big way and assured that it will procure all ethanol produced in the country. Gadkari said during a webinar on alternative fule organised by industry body ISMA.

"Govt of India is seriously working to increase the use of ethanol in the transport sector. Currently, the ethanol economy is 20,000 crores, which I am targeting to take to 2 lakh crores," Gadkari said during the webinar.

"Govt of India is seriously working to increase the use of ethanol in the transport sector. Currently, the ethanol economy is 20,000 crores, which I am targeting to take to 2 lakh crores," Gadkari said during the webinar.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

He said the government is planning to introduce flex-fuel engine vehicles with an increased supply of ethanol. With the rollout of flex-fuel vehicles on 100% bio-ethanol, the demand for ethanol will immediately jump by 4 to 5 times, he added.

The minister also asked sugar mills to set up their ethanol pumps. Gadkari said the government is providing export subsidy to the tune of 3,000 to 6,000 crore to sugar mills for liquidating surplus sugar stocks.

"Due to our commitments to international organisations such as WTO, these subsidies will not be permissible after December 2023," he pointed out.

He said that India started its programme for ethanol blending with petrol in 2003 but made it mandatory at 5% in 2007. The government brought the fixed ethanol procurement pricing policy in December 2014.

From 2018 onwards, Gadkari said the government has been fixing multiple prices for ethanol, based on the feedstock used to produce ethanol. This encouraged diversion of B-heavy molasses and sugarcane juice into the production of ethanol, he added.

"Now, we have allowed the use of grains like corn, surplus rice, damaged food grains, sweet sorghum, bajra, jawar for the production of ethanol," he said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Rupee crumbles as its old nemesis returns

Premium

Promoters  may  bring $400  million into Vodafone Idea

Premium

Talace, the Tata company that has transport ambitions b ...

Premium

The real returns from your fixed deposit may surprise you

Looking at the ethanol production capacity and its adaptability as a fuel, Gadkari said the government has redesigned and launched the E-20 fuel programme which will ensure the use of bio-ethanol in a 20% blend with petrol by 2025 in India.

To achieve 20% ethanol blending, the country will require around 10 billion litres of ethanol by 2025. At present, the sugar industry contributes to 90% of ethanol demand as a blended fuel in the country.

To increase ethanol production with available resources, Gadkari suggested adding 15-20% sugar into B-Heavy Molasses.

"This will have multiple benefits – firstly, it will utilise an excess stock of around 45 to 60 lakh metric tonnes of sugar and will improve the ethanol recovery by 30% due to better quality of raw material," he said.

The minister pointed out that the country's import dependence on petroleum is expected to go up to the tune of 15 lakh crore in the next 5 years. "Increased availability of ethanol will directly help in the introduction of flex engines, which we will soon introduce in India," he said.

Gadkari said that with 100% use of a 20% blend of bio-ethanol, the country will be able to save 30,000 crore on the import of fossil fuels. Gadkari emphasised researching how to successfully blend ethanol with diesel.

Besides ethanol, he said the government is promoting the use of clean and green alternative fuels such as Methanol, Bio-diesel, Bio-CNG, LNG, H-CNG, Electricity, and Hydrogen fuel cell in addition to ethanol.

(With PTI inputs)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!