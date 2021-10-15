NLC starts coal supplies to NTPC's Darlipali plant from Thursday

NEW DELHI : State run NLC India Ltd started coal supplies to NTPC Ltd’s Darlipali power plant on Thursday to help ease the fuel supply situation in the country.

NLC is under the administrative control of the Union coal ministry and is operating Talabira II&III coal mines with a 20 million tonne (mt) annual capacity in Odisha.

With state-run Coal India Ltd asked to step up fuel supplies, Union coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi was on a two-day tour of the coal-bearing states of Chattisgarh and Jharkhand.

“Talabira II&III OCP has commenced production from the financial year 2020-21 and supplying coal to its End Use plant, NTPL, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. Further to meet the requirement of country`s coal supply, the excess coal quantity after fulfilling the requirement of end use plant, selling the coal to open market through e-auction with due permission from the coal ministry," Union coal ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Indian economy’s revival has contributed to an acute coal shortage with the electricity demand picking up. This has resulted in a 18% spike in coal consumption during August-September compared to the corresponding period in 2019. There has been a growth in the number of electricity consumers and inadequate stocking up by power projects before monsoon. Heavy rains in September also impacted coal production and dispatch. In addition, lower generation from other fuel sources and non-payment of coal dues also contributed to inadequate supply.

“The ministry of coal has taken all efforts to augment coal supplies to the power sector and decided to divert and augment the supplies to power sector from captive coal blocks. The Ministry offered coal supply from Talabira II&III mines to NTPC for their Power plant," the statement said.

NTPC has an installed capacity of about 67 GW across 70 power projects and plans to invest ₹1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130GW power producer by 2032.

“In this connection, both the companies worked together to commence the supply of coal from Talabira II&III OCP to NTPC (Darlipali & Lara Power Plants). With timely support and necessary coal delivery permits from the department of mines, govternment of Odisha, the coal delivery to the Darlipali power station has been commenced yesterday, within 24 hours from the directives from the ministry of coal," the statement added.

Joshi reviewed the production performance of India’s largest coal miner’s subsidiaries including South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL)

“Minister Joshi reviewed coal production and offtake of CCL and BCCL. He gave out directions to ensure sustained coal production and dispatch to the power plants. Joshi said, ‘festive season has started and it is our duty to secure uninterrupted supply of coal to the power plants.’ He said that the coal companies should take necessary steps to clear the bottlenecks in coal evacuation and production. Joshi instructed the officials to motivate the employees to make all-out efforts to scale up production and dispatch," coal ministry said in another statement on Thursday.

