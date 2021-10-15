NLC starts coal supplies to NTPC's Darlipali plant from Thursday

“Minister Joshi reviewed coal production and offtake of CCL and BCCL. He gave out directions to ensure sustained coal production and dispatch to the power plants. Joshi said, ‘festive season has started and it is our duty to secure uninterrupted supply of coal to the power plants.’ He said that the coal companies should take necessary steps to clear the bottlenecks in coal evacuation and production. Joshi instructed the officials to motivate the employees to make all-out efforts to scale up production and dispatch," coal ministry said in another statement on Thursday.