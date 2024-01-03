No cash? No problem. OVL eyes oil from Venezuela instead
Summary
- The state-run firm is in talks with its Venezuelan partner PdVSA to secure oil cargoes in lieu of unpaid dividends totalling $600 million
ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) is in talks with its Venezuelan partner to secure oil cargoes in lieu of unpaid dividends totalling $600 million, two people aware of the development said. This follows the US easing sanctions on Venezuela, where India’s overseas explorer has partnered state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PdVSA) for the San Cristobal project.