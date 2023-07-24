No coal shortage; domestic production up 8.5% Apr-Jun: Pralhad Joshi1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 03:36 PM IST
All India coal production for fiscal year 2022-23 stood at 893.19 million tonne (MT), up 14.7% year-on-year. In the current fiscal till June 2023, production was up 8.51% YoY at 223.36 million tonne.
New Delhi: There is no shortage of coal in the country as of now, with domestic production up during April-June this year, said Union minister of coal, mines, and parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday.
