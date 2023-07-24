No coal shortage; domestic production up 8.5% Apr-Jun: Pralhad Joshi

In a bid to reduce emissions, Coal India has introduced dual fuel (Diesel – LNG) operation in its existing diesel dumpers. Moreover, the company and its subsidiaries have devised various energy-efficient measures to be implemented over the next five years (2021-2026), including replacing conventional lighting with LED lights, installing energy-efficient appliances, and incorporating E-Vehicles, which are expected to offset approximately 2.36 lakh tonne of CO2 annually.