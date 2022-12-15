No hike fuel price since April; WB, Kerala, TN yet to cut VAT: Puri

“Saudi CP rose from 236 $/MT in April 2020 to 952 $/MT in April 2022 and continues to prevail at elevated levels currently. However, the government continues to modulate the effective price to consumer for domestic LPG. Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies have suffered huge losses on sale of domestic LPG. To compensate these losses, the Government has recently approved a one-time compensation of ₹22,000 crores to OMCs," it said.