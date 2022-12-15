No hike fuel price since April; WB, Kerala, TN yet to cut VAT: Puri

NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep S. Puri on Thursday said that prices of petrol and diesel have not been increased by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) since 6 April, 2022, despite record high international prices.
In reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Puri said due to no hike in petrol and diesel prices, the three public sector OMCs -- IOCL, BPCL and HPCL -- have booked a combined loss of ₹27,276 crore in H1 of current financial year 2022-23.
While the average price of Indian basket of Crude oil increased by 102% (from $43.34 to $87.55) between November 2020 and November 2022, the retail prices of Petrol and Diesel have increased in India by only 18.95 % and 26.5 % during this period, he said.
He also mentioned that the Centre lowered the excise duty twice during November 2021 to May 2022, while opposition ruled six states have still not lowered the value added tax (VAT) on the fuel.
“To insulate the Indian consumers from the impact of high international crude oil prices, the government had reduced the central excise duty twice on November 21, 2021 and May 22, 2022, effecting a cumulative reduction of ₹13 and ₹16 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively, which was fully passed on to consumers," it said.
Following these reductions in central excise duty, some of the states and union territories (UTs) also reduced value added tax (VAT) rates on petrol and diesel, he said.
“The states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Jharkhand did not cut their taxes. I would request the members of parliaments from these states that they ask their respective state government to lower the VAT," Puri said.
India imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements. Therefore, the prices of Petrol and Diesel in the country are linked to their respective prices in the international market. The retail prices of Petrol and Diesel depend on various factors viz. crude oil purchase price, exchange rate, shipping charges, inland freight, refinery margin, dealer commission, central taxes, state VAT and other cost elements.
India also imports more than 60% of its domestic LPG consumption. Prices of LPG in the country are based on Saudi Contract Price (CP), the benchmark for international prices of LPG.
“Saudi CP rose from 236 $/MT in April 2020 to 952 $/MT in April 2022 and continues to prevail at elevated levels currently. However, the government continues to modulate the effective price to consumer for domestic LPG. Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies have suffered huge losses on sale of domestic LPG. To compensate these losses, the Government has recently approved a one-time compensation of ₹22,000 crores to OMCs," it said.
