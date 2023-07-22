No joint communique after G20 energy transition meet; outcome document stresses on use of low emission tech2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 08:14 PM IST
The members urged for a faster voluntary transfer on mutually agreed terms and the joint development and acceptance of clean, sustainable, and low-carbon energy technologies.
New Delhi: The G20 Energy Transition ministerial meeting has ended without a joint communique. An outcome document and chair’s summary were released, highlighting the significance of adopting biofuels and hydrogen generated using zero or low-emission technologies.
