No moral conflict in importing Russian oil, have responsibility towards consumers: Puri

“In FY22, the purchases of Russian oil was 0.2%. We still buy only in a quarter of what Europe buys in one afternoon. Russia is not the largest supplier of oil to India. Russia was only 0.2%, now its one of the top four or five suppliers and in fact the largest supplier last month was Iraq. We owe a moral duty to our consumers. We have a 1.34 billion population and we have to ensure that they are supplied with energy, whether with energy, whether its petrol, diesel. The government reduced its revenue in order to ensure that prices at the petrol bunks did not go up," he said.

