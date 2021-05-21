No power supply contracts yet for 7 GW of auctioned RE capacity: Crisil

“The PSAs for the 7 GW of projects bid out at auctions prior to February 2020 are yet to be signed primarily because subsequent auctions saw tariffs plummeting and even falling below ₹2 in December 2020.Of this, nearly 3GW run the risk of re-auction or cancellation because their tariffs are comparatively higher at over ₹2.75 per unit – a good 75 paise more than the recently discovered tariffs," said Hetal Gandhi, director, CRISIL Research in the statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}