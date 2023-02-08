No shortage of coal, production rose 16% so far in FY23, govt tells Lok Sabha

“There is no shortage of coal in the country. The all India coal production in the year 2021-2022 was 778.19 MT in comparison to 716.08 MT in the year 2020-2021. Further, in the current financial year up to January, 2023, the country has produced about 698.24 MT of coal as compared to about 602.49 MT during the same period of last year with a growth of about 16%," the minister said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.