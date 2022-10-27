No takers for green power worth 5 GW3 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 11:18 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Amid the government’s ambitious energy transition goals, as much as 5 GW of electricity from renewable energy projects remains unsold, two people aware of the development said. The reason: A government-run nodal agency has been unable to find distribution companies willing to buy the power from these projects.