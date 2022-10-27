No takers for green power worth 5 GW

However, the situation may be easing as PPAs are being signed.“The backlog of unsold power came on the backdrop of anticipation of a further decline in tariffs since it touched a low of ₹1.99 per kWh (kilowattt hour) in November-December 2020. However, on the backdrop of the rise in module prices, tariffs have now gone up and have largely remained around ₹2.2- ₹2.3 per kWh. In recent auctions, tariffs have been in the range of ₹2.5-2.9 per kWh," said Vikram V., vice president & sector head of corporate ratings at ICRA Ltd.