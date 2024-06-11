Industry
No white gold rush: Why interest in Kashmir’s lithium reserves is lukewarm
Sumant Banerji 10 min read 11 Jun 2024, 07:16 PM IST
Summary
- Last year, the Geological Survey of India announced it had established lithium reserves of 5.9 MT in Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi district, putting India among the top 10 countries with such reserves. That’s a big deal. However, private companies have been reluctant to bid. We tell you why.
New Delhi: On the morning of 9 February 2023, there was an unusual buzz at the A.P. Shinde Symposium hall of the National Agricultural Science Complex in New Delhi. That day, the Geological Survey of India (GSI), the country’s premier mineral exploratory body, was to propose its annual programme for the upcoming field season (2023-24) besides sharing various findings of the last five years with respective state governments.
