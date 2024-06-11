No white gold rush: Why interest in Kashmir’s lithium reserves is lukewarm

The deposits in Kashmir, for example, were first mapped and reported by the GSI a quarter century ago, in 1999. This was the G4 stage. It has taken nearly 25 years to get to G3 from that stage. In the next stage, G2, more studies are done to estimate the minerals’ shape, size and grade. The process gets expedited from one stage to the next but still takes years. The final G1 stage of detailed exploration, where characteristics of the deposit are established with a high level of accuracy, is when the mineral is any closer to actual extraction.