No windfall profits for solar gear firms: Raj Kumar Singh

We saw this about two to three years back and decided to do something about it. We put in place three mechanisms. One mechanism was the approved list of models and manufacturers. So, only those models are utilized in our schemes which are listed in that. The second was that we decided to put up a tariff barrier. We announced this about one-and-a-half years in advance, and we said that from 1 April 2022, we will put up a tariff barrier of 40% on modules and 25% on cells. Now, that step spurred a huge quantity of investment in manufacturing here. Today, I have about 30GW of cells and modules manufacturing capacity coming up. Then we came out with a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. So, that was for about ₹4,500 crore. We sanctioned a capacity of almost 10GW under that. Then, we are coming out with another PLI scheme for ₹19,500 crore. It’s part of that ₹24,000 crore which was announced in the (FY23) budget. So, the cabinet note for a fresh PLI scheme using ₹19,500 crore is before the cabinet. That will lead to an additional 40GW of manufacturing capacity from polysilicon to modules. That makes it 80GW. Plus, I have a standing capacity of about 12GW. So, basically, all these capacities coming up will make us an exporter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}