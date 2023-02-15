NEW DELHI : State-run NTPC on Wednesday said a 50 MW solar power capacity of Nokhra project in Bikaner will begin commercial operation from 16 February.

“Consequent upon successful commissioning, second part capacity of 50 MW out of 300 MW Nokhra solar PV project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 Hours of 16 February, 2023," the company said in a statement.

“The first part capacity of 100 MW has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 20 December, 2022 and second part capacity of 50 MW w.e.f. 30 December, 2022," it added.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 58,979 MW & 58,319 MW respectively, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 71,594 MW & 70,934 MW respectively.

The company garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹4776.61 crore attributable to owners in the third quarter of FY23.

The PAT has climbed by 6.18% from ₹4498.58 crore in Q3FY22, but posted a huge growth of 43.07% from the profit of ₹3338.45 crore witnessed in Q2 of FY23. NTPC has also declared a dividend of 42.50% for the current fiscal.

On BSE, NTPC shares closed at ₹165.80 apiece down by 0.15%. Its market cap is over ₹1.61 lakh crore.