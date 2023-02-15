Nokhra solar project’s 50MW capacity to begin commercial operation: NTPC
- With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 58,979 MW & 58,319 MW, respectively, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 71,594 MW & 70,934 MW, respectively
NEW DELHI : State-run NTPC on Wednesday said a 50 MW solar power capacity of Nokhra project in Bikaner will begin commercial operation from 16 February.
