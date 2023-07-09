Norms of captive power generation amended to allow more flexibility2 min read 09 Jul 2023, 08:17 PM IST
According to the new norms, each captive power user, even in a group captive structure has to hold 26% ownership in the captive generating plant
New Delhi: In a bid to boost captive power generation and streamline the norms, the union ministry of power has amended the regulations saying that a captive power user, must hold a minimum of 26% stake in the captive generating plant.
