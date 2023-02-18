Northern India’s first nuclear plant to come up in Haryana’s Gorakhpur: Jitendra Singh
The Department of Atomic Energy has also been given permission to set up joint ventures with PSUs for resources to open atomic energy plants, having the potential to fulfill India’s energy needs in times to come.
New Delhi: North India’s first nuclear power plant is coming up in Gorakhpur, Haryana, about 150 km north of the national capital, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday.
