New Delhi: North India’s first nuclear power plant is coming up in Gorakhpur, Haryana, about 150 km north of the national capital, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday.

He added that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime, one of the major achievements would be the installation of nuclear/ atomic energy plants in other parts of the country, which were earlier confined mostly to the southern states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh or in the west in Maharashtra.

The minister said that this was keeping in line the focus on increasing India’s nuclear capacity. He added that a bulk approval of installation of 10 nuclear reactors came under the Modi government.

The minister said that the Department of Atomic Energy has also been given permission to set up joint ventures with PSUs for resources to open atomic energy plants, having the potential to fulfill India’s energy needs in times to come.

According to Department of Atomic Energy, Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana’s(GHAVP) having two units of 700 MWe capacity each of Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) indigenous design is under implementation near Gorakhpur village in Fatehabad district in Haryana.

Till date, an amount of ₹4,906 crore has been spent out of total allocated funds 20,594 crore.

Construction of other Main Plant buildings/structures viz. Fire Water Pump House (FWPH), Safety Related Pump House (SRPH), Fuel Oil storage area-1&2 (FOSA-1&2), Ventilation stack, overhead tank (OHT), Switchyard Control Building, Safety related & Non-safety related Tunnel & Trenches, Retaining walls and Garland Drain is progressing well. Ground improvement in Turbine Building -1 & 2, 220 kV Switchyard and IDCT-1A is completed.

Ground improvement in other areas IDCTs, 400kV Switchyard, Emergency makeup water pond and station roads are in progress. The contractors for IDCT package and Turbine Island Package have mobilized site.

Purchase orders for major long manufacturing cycle equipment/components like Primary Coolant Pumps, Calandria, Reactor Headers, Refuelling Machines Heads, Moderator and other D20 Heat Exchangers, etc. are already in place. End Shields and all Steam Generators for the first unit have been received at site. Manufacturing of other equipment is in various stages and delivery at site is expected well in time to meet the construction schedule.

Construction of Water Duct from Tohana to GHAVP for meeting operational cooling water requirements has been taken up through Haryana Irrigation & Water Resources Department (HI&WRD) as deposit work and progressing well.