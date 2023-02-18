Northern India’s first nuclear plant to come up in Haryana’s Gorakhpur: Jitendra Singh

Purchase orders for major long manufacturing cycle equipment/components like Primary Coolant Pumps, Calandria, Reactor Headers, Refuelling Machines Heads, Moderator and other D20 Heat Exchangers, etc. are already in place. End Shields and all Steam Generators for the first unit have been received at site. Manufacturing of other equipment is in various stages and delivery at site is expected well in time to meet the construction schedule.

