Now Acme Solar eyes US listing through SPAC route

Acme Solar, founded in 2003 by Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, has been looking at new business opportunities in energy storage, green hydrogen and ammonia. It plans to produce green hydrogen in India and Europe with Lhyfe Labs SAS of France. It is the last entirely promoter-owned large green energy platform in India, and its portfolio is expected to generate ₹1,600 crore of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) in FY21 at a margin of 93%, and 21% year-on-year growth in Ebitda.