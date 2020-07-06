Now, Punjab wants to renegotiate clean power contracts

“The pandemic situation is affecting the viability of the power sector and as such concerted efforts are required from all stakeholders for sustenance. Keeping in view the above, the low rates of interest prevailing presently and the present financial crunch being faced by PSPCL, it is hereby requested to give at least 10% discount on tariff for energy to be billed w.e.f. 01.07.2020," PSPCL wrote to PDPL on 29 June. It was reviewed by Mint.