Now solar power investments hang fire in Haryana

“Despite the approvals already being given, Connection Agreements of these projects are on hold by State owned Distribution Companies (DHBVNL, UHBVNL) since September 2019. In spite of repeated follow ups and escalations, none of the state authorities have clarified the reasons for the holdup in writing although it has been given to understand that the GoHR is interpreting the definition of “Captive", a term well settled under the Electricity Act, Electricity Rules and various APTEL judgements to deny Connection to the projects," the communication said.