LUCKNOW : The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd has decided to start a new scheme under which consumers can pay dues in instalments. Now consumers living in urban areas, having electricity connections up to a load of 5 KW can pay their dues in 12 easy instalments. For rural consumers the dues can be paid in 24 instalments.

UP Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said that registration for the new scheme will be launched on 11 November and will continue till 31 December.

The scheme will be only for LMV-1 or domestic consumers of urban areas up to 4 KW load and all consumers of rural areas.

"Electricity dues is a big problem in UP. That is why we have brought this scheme. Consumers would have to pay five per cent of the dues or a minimum ₹1,500 as first instalment with their regular October bill," the minister said.

However, only those consumers would be eligible for the scheme who continue to pay power bills regularly on time, Sharma added.

Appealing to the consumers, the minister said that payment would only be accepted online and all queries of consumers would be answered through the toll-free number 1912 and power department offices.