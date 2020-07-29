Subscribe
Home >Industry >Energy >NTPC achieves highest-ever daily gross generation of 977.07 mn units
NTPC achieves highest-ever daily gross generation of 977.07 mn units (Photo: AFP)

NTPC achieves highest-ever daily gross generation of 977.07 mn units

1 min read . 03:26 PM IST PTI

  • State-run power giant NTPC said it achieved its highest-ever daily gross generation of 977.07 million units on July 28, 2020, this includes power generated from NTPC's subsidiaries and JV companies
  • NTPC's previous best daily generation was 935.46 MU achieved on March 12, 2019

State-run power giant NTPC on Wednesday said it achieved its highest-ever daily gross generation of 977.07 million units (MU) on July 28, 2020.

This includes power generated from NTPC's subsidiaries and JV companies, it said in a statement.

Five of its power stations -- Korba, Sipat and Lara in Chhattisgarh, Talcher Kaniha in Odisha and Koldam hydro in Himachal Pradesh -- exhibited exceptional performance and achieved 100% Plant Load Factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation on Tuesday (July 28), it said.

NTPC's previous best daily generation was 935.46 MU achieved on March 12, 2019.

With a total installed capacity of 62,910 MW, the NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, seven combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, one hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary and JV power stations.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

