NTPC acquires Jhabua Power, first through IBC route

Alvarez & Marsal completed the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) Jhabua Power Limited. “This was a marquee transaction on many fronts including it being the first acquisition by NTPC using the IBC and that lenders will own 50% of Jhabua Power’s equity going forward. We could deliver a significant turnaround in the performance of this 600 MW coal-fired power plant during the CIRP period with EBITDA increasing 2.5X," said Venkataraman Renganathan, managing director, Alvarez & Marsal India, who ran the CIRP.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}